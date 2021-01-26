Western Massachusetts first mass vaccination site to open in Springfield Friday

BOSTON (WWLP) — Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he is expanding the number of vaccination sites in the Commonwealth.

Friday, January 29, a mass vaccination site will open at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. To start, the Springfield site will be modeled after the one at Gillette, serving roughly 500 people per day.

Baker hopes that as the state receives more vaccines from the federal government that number will jump to 5,000 people a day.

“We’re setting up the capacity to administer far more doses than we are currently receiving or projected to receive from the feds,” the Governor said on Monday.

Baker said if we continue to receive the same number of doses from the feds then we could see some vaccination sites stay closed and others offer fewer appointments.

He’s hoping that as the federal government catches up on vaccine production, the Commonwealth will already have the infrastructure in place to administer the additional doses, and we will need it because residents ages 75 and up are next in line to receive their vaccines starting on February 1.