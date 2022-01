ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that state landmarks will be lit the night of January 17 to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The landmarks with be lit red, green and black.

"Today we pause to reflect and remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality, love - and his deep, abiding faith in people given a lifetime confronted by injustice," said Hochul. "As we celebrate Dr. King's legacy, it's up to each of us to reward that faith and do everything in our power to build a better, more just society. Divided, we falter alone - but united, we rise together."