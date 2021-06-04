WATCH: Shark circles boat on Cape Cod

DENNIS, Mass. (WWLP) — There were some tense moments on Cape Cod for some Holy Cross College students. A large shark was seen swimming around a boat in Dennis.
The viewer told NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield that their 20-foot boat was about 200 yards off the shore.
The shark population in the waters along the Cape has grown in recent years, keep pace with the growing seal population, which represents a major food source for sharks.
The students were celebrating their graduation from Holy Cross.
