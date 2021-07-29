WATCH LIVE: VaxMillions first round winners to be announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The winners of the state’s vax millions drawing are scheduled to be announced Thursday.

Governor Charlie Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Massachusetts Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney to announce the winners of the first-round drawing for the VaxMillions Giveaway at the State House.

22News will livestream the announcement at 11 a.m.

The Vax Millions Giveaway, a chance for 5 lucky and vaccinated residents to win one million dollars. The program is a partnership between the Baker Administration and the Massachusetts State Lottery to get people vaccinated.

The million dollar prizes are for those 18 and older, but there is a separate giveaway for those vaccinated between the ages of 12 and 17. They have five chances to win up to $300,000 in college scholarships.

You can still enter for the next drawing. You must be vaccinated, registration closes four days before the next drawing, this one being August 2nd so the deadline to register is Thursday, July 29!