Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke public hearing on staffing and labor-related issues

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 70 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Special Committee on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 Outbreak put Secretary of State Mary Lou Sudders on the spot, and addressed the staffing issues that contributed to the inability of stopping the spread of the virus.

Sudders testified before the committee chairs, Senator Walter F. Timilty and Representative Linda Dean Campbell during Thursday afternoon’s virtual hearing. She answered questions on staffing shortages and other labor concerns that have been brought forth by family members and staff during their investigation.

Sudders said she was stunned to find out there was no permanent staff schedule, and the use of overtime. She called for appointing a permanent superintendent with a nursing and medical background. She explained to the committee why even that could not have prevented the tragic outbreak.

“There was not the internal processes, clinical, management and operations to withstand a pandemic. What happened at Holyoke was a complete collapse, because it didn’t exist,” said Mary Lou Sudders.

Officials from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, health experts, and other individuals offered their testimony regarding staff and labor-related issues at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

This fifth hearing comes due to a reported outbreak of COVID-19 in the Holyoke’s Soldiers Home.

