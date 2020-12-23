WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Governor Baker provides coronavirus update

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 2:30 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

Further restrictions were announce Tuesday by Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. Beginning December 26, new capacity and gathering limits will be in place and will last until January 10. Restaurants, office spaces, museums, retail business and more will be subjected to a 25% capacity limit. Gathering limits will also be reduced to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

All hospitals will be directed to postpone or cancel all nonessential inpatient elective invasive procedures during the restriction time in order to maintain and increase inpatient capacity.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 43 newly confirmed deaths and 3,293 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.