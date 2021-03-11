Gov. Baker visits mass vaccination site in Boston, provides COVID-19 update

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker visited a vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston and provided an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon.

Thursday, 40,000 new vaccine appointments were posted on the state’s website. Time and time again, the governor reminds us that vaccine supply is still an issue in Massachusetts, getting about 250,000 doses each week, a good portion of which is being used for second dose shots.

Governor Baker joined Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Roxbury Community College President Dr. Valerie Roberson to tour the mass vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials provided a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:30 p.m. from the Reggie Lewis Center mass vaccination site. During his news conference, Gov. Baker called on the federal government to give states more doses of the vaccine.

Thursday, March 11th is the last time that appointments at mass vaccination locations will be available to book directly online through providers' scheduling websites. pic.twitter.com/QHFPGur57h — Mass.gov (@MassGov) March 10, 2021

“We obviously have a lot more capacity to administer doses than we currently receive each week,” said Gov. Baker.

Massachusetts is a national leader when it comes to vaccinations but we have the capacity to do two or three times the number of vaccines that we are currently doing each week. Baker said the federal government won’t be increasing our weekly shipments until April.

But our facilities will be ready and our new pre-registration system will be in place to help residents schedule appointments, so that the process goes a little smoother. On Friday, March 12, a new pre-registration system will be launched to help residents schedule their vaccine appointments out in advance.

Governor Baker launched this system after the state’s vaccine website crashed when too many people tried to book at once.

This new system, which is being run by Google, will ask residents to fill out a form with their basic contact information. Eligible residents will then get a confirmation that they are in the queue, and they will have weekly updates sent to them about their appointment status.

“But everyone needs to remember that even if you use the pre-registration system it could still take several weeks for eligible individuals to receive a notification that an appointment is available for them,” said Baker.

Appointments are still limited because of the vaccine supply that we receive from the federal government. Residents can cancel their pre-registration if they find an open appointment at one of the Commonwealth 170 vaccination sites.