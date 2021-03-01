Governor Baker tours vaccination site in Mattapan

Watch live at 10:00 a.m. on WWLP.com

MATTAPAN, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker toured a vaccination site at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan, provided an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Governor Baker joined Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Bishop John M. Borders, III and Boston Medical Center President & CEO Kate Walsh to tour the vaccination site at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan.

Officials provided a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 10:00 a.m. from Morning Star Baptist Church Vaccination Site.

1257 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan, MA 02126

All eligible people statewide

On Sunday, state public health officials reported 52 newly confirmed deaths and 1,428 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.