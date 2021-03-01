Governor Baker tours vaccination site in Mattapan

MATTAPAN, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker toured a vaccination site at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan, provided an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Governor Baker joined Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Bishop John M. Borders, III and Boston Medical Center President & CEO Kate Walsh to tour the vaccination site at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan. 

Officials provided a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 10:00 a.m. from Morning Star Baptist Church Vaccination Site.

Mattapan: Morning Star Baptist Church

  • 1257 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan, MA 02126
  • All eligible people statewide

On Sunday, state public health officials reported 52 newly confirmed deaths and 1,428 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

