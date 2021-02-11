WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours mass vaccination site in East Boston

Watch live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

DANVERS, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to visit the mass vaccination site in East Boston and also provide an update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President & CEO Manny Lopes, Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers President & CEO Michael Curry, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts President & CEO Andrew Dreyfus to tour the vaccination site at East Boston Neighborhood Health Center and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m. from the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 82 newly confirmed deaths and 1,920 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Natick Mass Vaccination Site:

An additional mass vaccination site is scheduled to open on Monday, February 22, at the Natick Mall with LabCorp as the provider.

This site will begin administering 500 doses per day, then increasing over the course of several weeks to administering 3,000 doses daily. All eligible residents will be able to use this site.

Eligible residents can begin booking appointments for the Natick site on February 18th. For appointment booking, visit mass.gov/covidvaccine.

Dartmouth Mass Vaccination Site:

An additional mass vaccination site is scheduled to open on Wednesday, February 24, at Circuit City with Curative as the provider.

This site will begin administering 500 doses per day, then increasing over the course of several weeks to administering over 2,000 doses daily. All eligible residents will be able to use this site.

Eligible residents can begin booking appointments for the Dartmouth site on February 18th. For appointment booking, visit mass.gov/covidvaccine.