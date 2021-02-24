WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours mass vaccination site at Natick Mall

Watch live at 11:00 a.m. on WWLP.com

NATICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour the mass vaccination site in Natick and provide update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to tour the mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 11:00 p.m. from the Natick Mall.

Mass Vaccine Locations

1655 Boston Rd Springfield MA 01129

All eligible people statewide

(888) 702-9042

Days of the week open: Daily

1245 Worcester St Natick MA 01760

All eligible people statewide

(888) 990-6066

Days of the week open: Monday-Friday

4 Jersey St Boston MA 02215

All eligible people statewide

(888) 623-3830

Days of the week open: Monday-Friday

50 Ferncroft Rd Danvers MA 01923

All eligible people statewide

(888) 702-9042

Days of the week open: Daily

456 State Rd. North Dartmouth MA 02747

All eligible people statewide

(888) 702-9042

Days of the week open: Daily

Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA 02035

All eligible people statewide

(888) 623-3830

Days of the week open: Monday-Friday

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 1,114 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts