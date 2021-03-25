WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination process in Massachusetts

Massachusetts News

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process Thursday morning.

Governor Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at 10:30 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference.

As of Tuesday of the 3,455,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have now arrived in Massachusetts a total of 3,016,586, or 87.3 percent, have been administered. A total of 1,905,957 people have received at least their first Pfizer or Moderna shot.

Following the news conference, Governor Baker will join Boston Mayor Kim Janey, Congressman Stephen Lynch, and Captain Thomas G. Kelley to participate in a ceremony to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day.​

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire