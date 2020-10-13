WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

Watch Live at 12:00 p.m. WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

Officials will provide an update at around 12:00 p.m. from the Boston State House.

The governor last provided a live update was on October 6 announcing a grant for shared streets and spaces. He also provided Halloween guidance while in Salem.

The Department of Public Health reported Monday, there are 570 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the total to 136,168.