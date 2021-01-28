Governor Baker to make COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program announcement

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker made an announcement regarding the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by Mass Growth Capital Corporation Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito joined Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy at 12 p.m.

Last Thursday, Governor Baker announced the next round of small business grant recipients, giving them more than $37 million to help them keep their doors open.

Baker said an additional 638 small businesses in Massachusetts will receive three months worth of expenses, up to $75,000. This is money that small businesses can use for things like employee salaries, rent, utilities, and much more.

