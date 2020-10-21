WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker, Salem Mayor talk about Halloween restrictions in the city

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker will join Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and other city officials to discuss the planned closures and restrictions for the city of Salem.

WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m.

Last week, the city of Salem asked Massachusetts residents to not go to Salem this Halloween. A majority of events within the city have been canceled this year.

“If you’re not in Salem yet and are thinking about coming, my advice to you is skip it,” Mayor Kim Driscoll said. “Skip it until after October.”

The city is planning to put several measures in place to reduce crowds on Halloween, which is on a weekend this year.

As of October 14th weekly town-by-town numbers, Salem is considered a moderate risk of COVID-19 with 45 cases in the last two weeks.

Governor Baker said a few weeks ago that he would not be implementing a statewide ban on trick-or-treating, instead letting towns and cities make the decision themselves.