WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides update on the state’s re-opening guidance

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s re-opening guidance due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:00 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 2,463 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. There are 1,516 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 302 patients that are in intensive care units.