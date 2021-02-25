WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides update on state’s reopening process

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch live at 1:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide update on state’s reopening efforts Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to provide an update on the reopening process. 

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:00 p.m. from Ledger Restaurant and Bar in Salem.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 60 newly confirmed deaths and 1,788 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report