WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides update on COVID-19 vaccinations

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination. 

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m. from State House in Boston.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 49 newly confirmed deaths and 967 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

