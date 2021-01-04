WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides first coronavirus update in 2021

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the coronavirus pandemic Monday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:30 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

On Sunday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 105 newly confirmed deaths and 3,110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

