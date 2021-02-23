WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides COVID-19 and education update

Watch live at 2:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 and education Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to discuss coronavirus and education.

According to NBC Boston, Riley has discussed working with state health and medical experts to bring students back to in-person learning five days a week by this April, focusing on elementary schools first.

Agenda and livestream information for today's BESE meeting – Updated with livestream link – https://t.co/aCyrU22Otx — Massachusetts K-12 (@MASchoolsK12) February 23, 2021

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 2:00 p.m. from State House in Boston.

Last Thursday, Governor Baker opened up Phase 2, Group 2 eligibility to receive the COVID vaccine. Group 3 are next on the eligibility status and includes the following:

Early education/daycare, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, restaurant and cafe workers;

Employees across the food, beverages, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, and foodservice sectors;

Meatpackers;

Sanitation, public works and public health workers;

Vaccine development workers;

Food pantry workers and volunteers;

Transit/transportation: Uber/Lyft/ride share services/pharmacy delivery drivers, airline workers, workers in the passenger ground transportation industry (e.g. paratransit for people with disabilities, food delivery, non-urgent medical transport), Massport workers other than police;

Convenience store workers (under grocery workers);

Water and wastewater utility staff

Court system workers (judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks), other than court officers who are listed under first responders

Medical supply chain workers Workers at manufacturers (including biotechnology companies and those companies that have shifted production to medical supplies), materials and parts suppliers, technicians, logistics and warehouse operators, printers, packagers, distributors of medical products and equipment (including third party logistics providers, and those who test and repair), personal protective equipment (PPE), isolation barriers, medical gases, pharmaceuticals (including materials used in radioactive drugs), dietary supplements, commercial health products, blood and blood products, vaccines, testing materials, laboratory supplies, cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting or sterilization supplies (including dispensers), sanitary goods, personal care products, pest control products, and tissue and paper towel products.

Funeral directors and funeral workers

Shipping port and terminal workers

The general public is expected to be eligible to receive the vaccine in April.

On Monday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 26 newly confirmed deaths and 1,150 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.