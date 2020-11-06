All Race Results

WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker provides coronavirus update Friday

Massachusetts News
Watch Live at 1:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Education James Peyser, and Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley.

Officials will provide an update at around 1:30 p.m. from Boston State House.

State public health officials reported Thursday, 23 newly confirmed deaths and 1,761 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Several new coronavirus restrictions for Massachusetts go into effect Friday as case numbers continue to rise across the state. This includes business and events to close early, revised limit of people at private gatherings, and face coverings required in all public places even where people are able to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

Coronavirus in Massachusetts News:

