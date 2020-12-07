Governor Baker announces new coronavirus testing sites in Massachusetts

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Building on Massachusetts’ nation-leading COVID-19 testing program, the Baker-Polito Administration announced the Commonwealth will increase testing capacity and locations to provide more access for residents in every county.

This plan includes five new locations, and the state plans to collect 110,000 COVID-19 tests per week—representing a 50% testing increase for state-financed and organized testing sites alone. Across Massachusetts, there are more than 350 testing locations available to the public. Massachusetts remains among the top five states for testing per capita in the nation and has made significant progress to increase testing and access.

New Project Beacon Sites: In addition to five new Stop the Spread (STS) locations, three current locations will expand to regional testing sites run by Project Beacon: New Bedford, Framingham and Lynn. Project Beacon currently operates a testing site in Revere and specializes in high-volume testing scheduled through an online platform. Each Project Beacon site will test at least 1,000 individuals per day. The sites are expected to be operational by the end of December, with the site in Framingham launching today.

Western MA & Cape Cod Testing: The Administration also announced expanded testing in Hampshire, Franklin, Berkshire and Barnstable Counties. This includes a partnership with UMass Amherst for free testing in Hampshire County at Amherst, a partnership with Berkshire Health Systems to expand free testing across multiple sites in Berkshire County, and an intent to expand free testing with a mobile provider in Franklin County. These sites are coming online during the coming weeks. The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment is opening two testing sites, including one in Falmouth with $550,000 in state funds.

To date, the state has allocated more than $150 million for COVID-19 free testing, including surveillance testing programs in congregate settings and investments in laboratory capacity to process samples.

When all these new sites are operational, the Baker-Polito Administration will have 50 testing sites in the state-run Stop the Spread program, which will be able to conduct 110,000 free tests per week. This program has grown exponentially since it first launched in early July. In September, STS sites tested approximately 28,000 people each week, that number grew to 42,500 in October, and more than 91,400 individuals were tested at STS sites between November 19 and November 25.

Shifting to higher-volume, less expensive sites that serve an entire region will allow the Commonwealth to test more individuals on a weekly basis and reduce per-test costs, making the testing program more sustainable.

AbbotBinaxNOW Tests: Additionally, to support increased testing demand for vulnerable populations, the Administration will distribute up to 150,000 AbbotBinaxNOW tests to community health centers and community hospitals to use during December. Ordering information for Community Hospitals and Community Health Centers can be found here.

COVID-19 cases are increasing across the Commonwealth, and the Administration’s expanded testing will focus on converting certain sites to high-volume sites so they are able to serve more residents. Over the next month, existing testing sites will engage in winter planning preparations including converting to an appointment-based system to reduce wait times and traffic congestion.

Stop the Spread Operations by City/County: Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lynn, Marlborough, Methuen, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Adams, Pittsfield, Randolph, Revere, Salem, Saugus, Springfield, Winthrop, Worcester, Amherst (Free community testing & increased lab capacity is being supported with $5M of ELC funding in Amherst (UMass), Barnstable County (Free community testing in Barnstable County is being supported by $550K in earmarks), Martha’s Vineyard (Free community testing in Dukes County is being supported locally)

Visit www.mass.gov/gettested for more information and to find a testing site near you.

In addition to STS sites, Massachusetts residents who are a close contact or who have COVID-19 symptoms can obtain a test, covered by their insurance, at more than 350 testing sites across the Commonwealth, with no co-pay. Residents can also order at-home test kits like Pixel, which are covered by insurance and available for uninsured individuals as well. These tests are easy-to-use, arrive via overnight shipping, and currently have an average turnaround time of 1-2 days according to LabCorp.

Holyoke

Holyoke Community College is a drive-through free COVID-19 testing site

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Holyoke Veterans Benefits Department on 323 Appleton Street is a walk-up free COVID-19 testing site

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Springfield

Eastfield Mall is a drive-through free COVID-19 testing site

Daily: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

595 Cottage Street is by appointment only 1-833-267-2684

Monday through Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

On Sunday the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 48 newly confirmed deaths and 4,747 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

What you need to know about testing for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Massachusetts

Should I be tested?

You should get a test for COVID-19 if:

You develop any symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild, or

You are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

If you are a resident of a community at higher risk for COVID-19 spread, you are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test even if you have no symptoms. See a list of communities and learn more at www.mass.gov/StopTheSpread.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild, please contact your healthcare provider and a test site near you to schedule a test. You can also check your symptoms online.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

Fever, chills or shaking chills

Signs of a lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, lowered oxygen saturation)

Fatigue, sore throat, headache, body aches/myalgia, or new loss of sense of taste or smell

Other less common symptoms can include gastrointestinal symptoms (e.g. nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), rash, and inflammatory conditions such as “COVID toes”.

In elderly, chronically ill, or debilitated individuals such as residents of a long-term care facility, symptoms of COVID-19 may be subtle such as alterations in mental status or in blood glucose control

How do I know if I am a close contact of someone with COVID-19?

You are a close contact of a COVID-19 positive person if you were within 6 feet of them, for at least 10-15 minutes, while they were symptomatic or within the 48 hours before symptom onset.

You are also a close contact if you were within 6 feet for at least 10-15 minutes of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the 48 hours before their test was taken or anytime in the 10 days after the test.

Where can I get a test?

Please visit our COVID-19 Test Site Locator Map to find a testing site near you.

You can also download a full list of sites: MA COVID-19 Testing Sites PDF | DOC

Stop the Spread testing sites are available in communities across Massachusetts that have continued to see a higher number of residents testing positive for COVID-19. Residents of higher-risk communities are encouraged to get tested, even with no COVID-19 symptoms. Stop the Spread sites are free for all Massachusetts residents. Learn more at www.mass.gov/StopTheSpread.

Learn about the free drive-through Express COVID-19 Testing Sit in Revere.

Information continues to evolve quickly, so we encourage all those looking to be tested to contact the site prior to arrival. Many sites may also require pre-screening, a referral and/or an appointment.

Is there a cost?

COVID-19 testing for symptomatic individuals and close contacts is usually covered by insurance and available at no cost to you.

Additionally, many test sites in the Commonwealth test uninsured individuals for free. If you are uninsured, please call your local test site to confirm before making an appointment.

What do I do if my test is positive?

If you test positive for COVID-19, we’re here to help. It can take a few days to get your test results and while you are waiting, you should stay home and limit your contact with anyone else. When you get your results, a provider will contact you and talk with you about next steps. Here’s what you need to know:

Stay home except to get medical care

Stay home. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.

Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas. Self-isolation means separating yourself from others to keep your germs from spreading. How to Self-quarantine and Self-isolate CDC Isolation Guidance If you have questions about isolation or quarantine, you can call your Local Board of Health or the Department of Public Health’s On-call Epidemiologists at 617-983-6800.

means separating yourself from others to keep your germs from spreading.

Monitor your symptoms

Follow the advice of your doctor or local health department. If you feel like you need medical care, call ahead before visiting your doctor.

Look for emergency warning signs* for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, call 9-1-1 to seek emergency medical care immediately: Trouble breathing Persistent pain or pressure in the chest New confusion Inability to wake or stay awake Bluish lips or face

for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, to seek emergency medical care immediately:

*This list is not all possible symptoms. Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Notify your close contacts

Call your close contacts to notify them of your positive result if you are comfortable doing so

Suggest they stay home and limit contact with anyone else and they will be contacted by public health

Encourage them to get tested at a COVID-19 Testing Site

A close contact is someone with whom you have been within 6 feet of for at least 10-15 minutes while symptomatic or within 48 hours before symptom onset. A close contact can also be someone who had direct contact with the droplets of a COVID-19 case (e.g., being coughed on) while not wearing a mask or face covering.

Answer the call from contact tracers

You may get a call from a contact tracer with your local Board of Health or the MA COVID Team. Answer the call so they can reach out to people who have been in close contact with you and provide them with resources. It’s the best way to protect your family, friends and community.

The phone calls may indicate the call is from your local Board of Health or will use the prefix 833 and 857 and your phone will say the call is from “MA COVID Team.”

What are the different types of COVID-19 testing?

There are 2 types of COVID-19 testing: Virus Testing and Antibody Testing.

Virus testing is the type that tells you if you currently have COVID-19. These tests are typically done using a nasal swab, oral swab, or saliva sample, and then sent to a lab.

Virus testing is sometimes also called “PCR” testing.

BinaxNOW Antigen tests are rapid antigen tests which can be performed at point-of-care to supplement molecular testing and help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. BinaxNOW Antigen Test Abstract | Graph

Antibody testing is the type that helps you find out whether you may have been infected with COVID-19 in the past. This is a blood test that looks for antibodies, which are proteins in your blood that fight infections. Antibody testing is important to help us understand how many people have been exposed to the virus.