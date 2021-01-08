WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker and education officials provide coronavirus update

Watch live at 12:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Massachusetts public schools reported a total of 431 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff with building access during the period from December 24 through January 6, a period that includes many schools’ winter breaks.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:30 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

On Thursday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 71 newly confirmed deaths and 7,136 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.