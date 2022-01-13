WATCH LIVE: Arraignment held for NY man charged with trafficking marijuana in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from New York is scheduled to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Thursday morning after police uncovered a large marijuana grow operation in Granby.

Police Chief Kevin O’Grady told 22News, local officers and the FBI executed a search warrant at 276 Amherst Street around 10:45 Wednesday morning. Inside the home, police reportedly found nearly 1,396 marijuana plants being cultivated for sale, weighing approximately 1,400 pounds.

Police arrested and charged 30-year-old Haolin Yu of Brooklyn, New York with trafficking marijuana, 100 pounds or more, less than 2,000 pounds, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on WWLP.com.

Police had shut down Amherst Street during the initial investigation but road has since reopened.