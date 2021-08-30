WATCH: Bears hang out in a tree

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) — A viewer video shows two bears hanging around in a tree.

Bears are out and about this time of year and, much like humans, are versatile when it comes to finding food. According to the National Fish and Wildlife Service, Black Bears’ large claws allow them to easily climb trees. Their claws and sharp teeth also allow them to tear apart logs, move rocks, eat plants, and even hunt small mammals.

The Fish and Wildlife Service offers tips for those with higher chances of encountering black bears. If you live or like to hike in an area where black bears are typically seen, some things to remember are: