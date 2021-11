ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The cutoff date for fertilizing lawns in New York is fast approaching. It is against state law to fertilize lawns between December 1 and April 1. Some areas also have local laws about selling and using lawn fertilizers.

The NYS Nutrient Runoff Law limits the amount of phosphorus in lawn fertilizers and restricts the time of year when fertilizers can be used. The law is meant to reduce the amount of phosphorus entering the state’s waters. When purchasing lawn fertilizer, New York's Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recommends checking the bag for a set of three numbers and choosing one with a zero in the middle. The three numbers indicate the percentage of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium in the fertilizer.