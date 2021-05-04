Warmer weather brings more ticks

(WWLP) — With warmer weather comes an increased risk for you or your pet to pick up a tick while strolling outside. Ticks are most active from April through September and can transmit illnesses like Lyme Disease.

They live in grassy or wooded areas, and most people get a tick from camping, walking their pet, or even spending time in their yard. The CDC recommends using insect repellents to keep the bugs at bay and to always check your clothes, your body, and your pet for ticks after being outside.

