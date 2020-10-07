Vote by mail deadline for Massachusetts nears

Massachusetts News

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) — Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin is recommending that mail-in ballot applications be submitted no later than October 20.

Applications received by your local election official after October 28 cannot be processed. The November 3 election ballot will still be counted if it reaches your local election office by November 6 and if it’s postmarked by November 3.

Ballots received by November 3 do not require a postmark to be counted.

Voters are encouraged to submit their ballot as soon as possible after they receive it, but keep in mind that you cannot take your ballot back once it has been submitted.

