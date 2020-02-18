Viral Target ad features child from West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A West Springfield child model appeared in a Target ad recently, and it has gone viral online.

Colton Robinson, 10, and his mom are happy to see his recent modeling experience with Target inspire other children with physical disabilities.

Colton has spina bifida, and it has forced him to use a wheelchair since he was two. He’s a child model and was chosen to be in a Target in-store ad.

The viral picture shows a boy named Oliver, who also uses a wheelchair, staring in awe at the Target ad of Colton.

22News spoke with Colton and his mother about the experience and the impact Colton has had on Oliver and other children.

“It’s crazy because everyone is going up to me, and they are just asking me a lot of questions. I like being a role model for other people.” Colton Robinson, West Springfield

“I never believed in a million years that he would be where he is today after starting off taking those pictures.” Ashley Robinson, Colton’s Mother

Colton said he’s not sure how long he plans to continue modeling, but he’s happy with how he’s already made a difference in Oliver’s life.

Oliver’s mother posted the photo online, and it was shared more than 34,000 times.

Colton enjoys playing wheelchair basketball in his free time, but right now, he’s on February vacation and looks forward to relaxing.

