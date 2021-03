OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) — An eagle was caught on camera picking up a fish from the icy Big Pond in Otis.

A viewer emailed a video of an eagle grabbing a fish in flight across the ice on Sunday. Benjamin says local fishermen got to see the rare event as they were out on the pond.

Big Pond is a 330-acre lake that includes fish such as lake trout, bass, white perch, yellow perch, catfish, and bluegills according to Wikipedia.