Vaccine supply increasing in Massachusetts as more residents become eligible

Massachusetts News

MASSACHUSETTS (WWLP) — As we have seen through the first phases of vaccine distribution, just because you are eligible doesn’t mean you can actually get the shot. Supply issues have plagued the process with millions more eligible for appointments than doses available. The good news is that supply is increasing.

The state received 316,000 total doses from the federal government this week—including 8,000 of the Johnson and Johnson formula. Those will be split between Mass Vaccination Sites, community health centers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Gov. Charlie Baker said he is expecting a “significant” increase in supply sometime early next month.
The state received 170,000 first doses this week but that number does not include federal allocations to pharmacy programs.

The state now has more than 200 vaccination sites. All appointments at mass vaccination sites going forward will be booked using the new registration site.

Older residents can still call 211 for help getting preregistered or scheduling an appointment.

