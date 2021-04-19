Vaccine eligibility expands to all Massachusetts adults Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Starting Monday, everyone in Massachusetts over the age of 16 can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are signing up Monday, you will have the option to use the state website, or get a shot through pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS. Some people in this group who are pre-registered already received notifications to book their appointments for the future.

The vaccine is free and available to anyone, regardless of your immigration status or whether you have health insurance.

Monday is also the deadline that President Biden set for states to open-up vaccine appointments to everyone age 16 and older. So far, more than two million Massachusetts residents are fully-vaccinated, and more than five million doses have been administered. Take a look at the vaccination numbers in western Massachusetts:

  • 45% of adults in Berkshire County have received one dose
  • 45% of adults in Franklin County have received one dose
  • 40% of adults in Hampshire County have received one dose
  • 33% of adults in Hampden County have received one dose

Also on Monday, neighboring New Hampshire will suspend their residency requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, so Massachusetts residents can travel to New Hampshire to get a shot as well.

