Uprooted trees in Massachusetts after powerful storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Power was restored in most areas of western Massachusetts by Wednesday evening, following a powerful storm earlier in the day.

There was a lot of rain and some powerful winds, which took out several trees and caused those power outages. On Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee, a tree fell directly onto the roof of a home.

A condo complex, Doverbrook Estates, also in Chicopee, had widespread damage. Multiple trees were down and there was debris in the street, driveways and yards.



And it was a similar sight in other areas of Springfield, other parts of Chicopee, and Holyoke. Two trees were uprooted on Osborne Terrace in Springfield. These large pine trees clearly causing electrical damage and leaning on powerlines. There didn’t appear to be any obvious structural damages to the surrounding homes in the particular area of Springfield.

At the height of the outage, Massachusetts Emergency Management reported more than 2,000 customers without power, most of those outages were in Hampshire County. DPW crews and homeowners were quick to begin clean-up efforts in both areas. But some people will likely be tasked with more clean-up on Thursday.

Despite the storm, no injuries or accidents were reported.