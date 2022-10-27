SHEFFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has confirmed more information on the fatal car accident that occurred in Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado collided on Route 7 near Pike Road. Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 27, Pavani Gullapally, 22, and Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, all were occupants of the Sienna and died on the scene. The State Police Detective Unit notified family members and the Consulate General of India, New York.

Manoj Reddy Donda, 23, Sridhar Reddy Chinthakunta, 22, Vijith Reddy Gummala, 23, and Hima Ishwarya Siddireddy, 22, were taken by EMS to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. Armando Bautista-Cruz, 46, was the sole occupant of the Silverado and was taken by EMS to Fairview Medical Center for treatment.

Law Enforcement identified the people in the Sienna as international college students studying at the University of New Haven, and one at Sacred Heart University. Bautista-Cruz is a resident of Sheffield.

The Sheffield Police Department, Sheffield Fire Department, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and multiple Massachusetts state and out-of-state EMS units responded to the scene. The Sheffield Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the collision and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 413-499-1112.