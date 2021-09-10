Two arrested for allegedly burning St. Joseph’s Church in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested for allegedly setting a fire at St. Joseph’s Church in Pittsfield.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday a patrol officer saw a fire on the south side door of St. Joseph’s Church located at 414 North Street in Pittsfield. The fire department was called to put out the fire.

After an investigation, police say the fire had been intentionally set. Two suspects were identified as 53-year-old Michael Innis and 34-year-old Brock Randolph, of Pittsfield. Both men were arrested and charged with one count of Burning a Building.

If you witnessed this incident or have additional information, you are asked to call Detective Kim Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9700 extension 532.