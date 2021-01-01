2 arrested after police find loaded gun, drugs in North Adams traffic stop

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) — Two men were arrested Monday after law enforcement officials found a loaded firearm and seven ounces of marijuana in a vehicle in North Adams.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trooper performed a random license plate registration check on a Buick sedan just after 4 p.m. The inquiry showed that the owner of the vehicle, 24-year-old Tyler Matte of North Adams, had a suspended license.

Riding with Matte in the passenger seat was 22-year-old Stefan Gamache of Clarksburg. The trooper searched the vehicle with the assistance of a North Adams Police officer. Inside the vehicle was a loaded firearm, that neither Matte nor Gamache had a license to carry.

Also found was seven ounces of marijuana in the vehicle. Both men were arrested and charged with the following:

24-year-old Tyler Matte is facing the following charges:

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License

22-year-old Stefan Gamache is facing the following charges:

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute

Both men are being held at the Berkshire County House of Corrections until arraignment.

Bail is set for both at $25,000.