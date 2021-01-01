2 arrested after police find loaded gun, drugs in North Adams traffic stop

Massachusetts News

by: Jillian Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: State Police

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) — Two men were arrested Monday after law enforcement officials found a loaded firearm and seven ounces of marijuana in a vehicle in North Adams.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trooper performed a random license plate registration check on a Buick sedan just after 4 p.m. The inquiry showed that the owner of the vehicle, 24-year-old Tyler Matte of North Adams, had a suspended license.

Riding with Matte in the passenger seat was 22-year-old Stefan Gamache of Clarksburg. The trooper searched the vehicle with the assistance of a North Adams Police officer. Inside the vehicle was a loaded firearm, that neither Matte nor Gamache had a license to carry.

Also found was seven ounces of marijuana in the vehicle. Both men were arrested and charged with the following:

24-year-old Tyler Matte is facing the following charges:

  • Illegal Possession of a Firearm
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm
  • Possession of Ammunition without FID Card
  • Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License

22-year-old Stefan Gamache is facing the following charges:

  • Illegal Possession of a Firearm
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm
  • Possession of Ammunition without FID Card
  • Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute

Both men are being held at the Berkshire County House of Corrections until arraignment.

Bail is set for both at $25,000.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report