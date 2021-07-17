Two arrested after Pittsfield home invasion

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield police report the arrest of two men after an armed, masked home invasion on Friday night.

Police responded to the scene on Broad Street at about 6:30 p.m. for a home invasion in progress. Arriving officers may have seen a suspect run inside, and they learned from a tenant that two others were likely inside with the armed intruders.

When police could not make contact with those two individuals, they began to consider it a potential hostage situation. Police special weapons and tactics (SWAT) and special response teams (SRT) were deployed from Berkshire County and Broad Street was closed.

Police said that at around 8 p.m., two men exited the building and were taken into police custody for questioning. Their names have not been released.

Another person who was inside was treated by medical staff for a facial injury.

Police say this was not a random incident and that there is no threat to the public.

