Tropical Storm Henri expected to impact western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Tropical Storm Henri is still expected to bring wind, flooding rain, and storm surge impacts to southern New England Sunday into Monday.

Henri was heading west early Friday, but forecasters expect it to make a turn north. Forecasters issued a hurricane watch Friday morning ahead of the storms projected track toward the southern New England coast. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in the advisory.

Henri is likelier than ever to impact local weather this weekend, with possibly heavy rain arriving Sunday. Rainfall between 2 to 5 inches is expected Sunday through Monday over southern New England. The strongest winds will be to the east over Cape Cod.

The system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 370 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 780 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

The hurricane watch stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk. It also covered the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Block Island.

The main threats were expected to be storm surge, wind, and rain, forecasters said. Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet was possible from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Sagamore Beach.

