Travelers returning to Massachusetts from high-risk states could face $500 fine

(WWLP) — Columbus Day weekend is the perfect chance for leaf-peeping getaways, but state travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year suggest against crossing state lines.

The state department of public health is requiring all travelers returning to Massachusetts from high-risk states over the weekend to quarantine for 14 days before heading back to the office.

If your getaway was limited to the northeast there is no need to quarantine unless you traveled to Rhode Island.

New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine are all considered low-risk states.

If you traveled anywhere else in the country the state wants you to fill out a travel form that can be found online.

The form asks a few simple questions like where you traveled, where you’re returning to, how you’re planning to quarantine, and some contact information.

If you can produce a negative COVID test either 72 hours before you left your destination to return to Massachusetts or after you returned you don’t need to quarantine.

If residents don’t comply with quarantine guidelines they could be paying a $500 fine for every day of non-compliance.

