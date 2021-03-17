TIMELINE: Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Watch live at 10:30 a.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – A list of the remaining groups and when they will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine has been posted to the state’s website Wednesday morning.

Phase 3 of Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to launch end of March but Governor Baker released a detailed timeline for vaccines Wednesday morning.

The following groups will be eligible for the vaccine on March 22:

Ages 60 and older

Restaurant or café workers such as cooks, servers, maintenance staff, managers, and cashiers

Food, meatpacking, beverage agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers

Grocery and convenience store workers

Food pantry workers or volunteers

Medical supply chain workers

Vaccine development workers

Transit/transportation workers

Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers

Sanitation workers

Public health workers

Court system workers such as judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and clerks. Not including court officers who are listed under first responders

Funeral directors and funeral workers

The following people will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5:

Ages 55 and older

People with one certain medical condition such as: Asthma (moderate-to-severe) Cancer Chronic Kidney Disease COPD Down Syndrome Heart Conditions Immunocompromised state Obesity and severe obesity Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes mellitus



Everyone ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.

Baker is scheduled to tour the vaccination site at The Shaw’s Center in Brockton at 10:30 a.m. and will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts following the tour.

Baker sent this tweet around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night:

“Tomorrow morning, our administration will release the schedule for all remaining groups in Massachusetts’ vaccine plan. Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine.”

Under the current phase, residents 65 and older, first responders, healthcare and congregate care workers, and people with two certain medical conditions are eligible. K through 12 and childcare educators as well as school staff have become the most recently eligible.

About 31,000 more Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday compared to one day earlier, according to the latest Department of Public Health statistics.

Overall, Massachusetts has administered 2,610,479 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Tuesday’s daily report, an increase of 75,184 over the cumulative 2,535,295 doses reported Monday. With another 31,379 fully inoculated, Massachusetts has 946,306 residents who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state is expected to receive 170,000 first doses that will be distributed for use over the next week, an increase over the roughly 150,000 doses the federal government shipped last week. An official with the state’s COVID-19 Command Center said the state’s allotment this week will include 8,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.