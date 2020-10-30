THE LATEST: Massachusetts added to Connecticut Travel Advisory

BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts is now the only New England state on Connecticut’s list of high-risk states for travel. The effects travel across state lines throughout the region.

You’ll have to test negative or quarantine for two weeks, if you’re staying in Connecticut for more than a day. But you won’t have to do this, if Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont works out a deal with Massachusetts Governor Baker.

Connecticut’s decision to put Massachusetts on the list was a surprise even for Governor Baker, who called it a “bad idea.”

If you’re just shopping or dining in Connecticut, this does not apply to you. Only travelers who stay for more than 24 hours are required to self-quarantine for two weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The frequent changes with the travel advisory have been confusing and concerning for both Massachusetts and Connecticut residents.

“I think there is a pretty big concern about being comfortable in one place but then crossing a state border and having the situation be completely different,” Claire from New Canaan, Connecticut told 22News.

Connecticut residents also have to produce a negative test or self quarantine after visiting Massachusetts for more than 24 hours. Failure to quarantine could result in a $500 fine.

Governor Lamont said he’s in talks with Governor Baker to get Massachusetts off the list since its a bordering state. Rhode Island and New Jersey would also be on Connecticut’s high risk list if Governor Lamont didn’t reach an agreement with the governors of those states.

