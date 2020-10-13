Tenants, landlords getting help under new Massachusetts initiative

BOSTON (WWLP/Mass.gov) — Government help is coming for tenants and landlords struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the new Eviction Diversion Initiative Monday, which promises $171 million in rental assistance and rapid rehousing.

The Commonwealth’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expires on Saturday, October 17.

The goal of the initiative is to keep renters safely in their homes and to support landlords with their ongoing expenses during the current economic downturn. Among those receiving portions of the funds are the residential assistance for families in the transition program, rehousing initiatives, legal representation organizations, and career centers.

The new program comes with the state moratorium on evictions expiring Friday. At that time, the national moratorium on evictions set by the CDC will kick in. This prevents evictions for non-payment for tenants who submit a written declaration to their landlord.

Applications for all of these services will also be streamlined.

“The pandemic has created financial challenges for many individuals and families who are struggling with rent payments, and today we are pleased to announce a $171 million initiative to promote household stability, and provide more support for tenants and small landlords,” Baker said. “This strategy has been designed to be user friendly and easily accessible for tenants and landlords in need, and is comprised of new or expanded programs to help people stay in their homes.”

The Administration is making a $171 million total commitment this fiscal year, with $112 million of new funding to support new and expanded housing stability programs during the remainder of the fiscal year:

$100 million commitment this fiscal year to expand the capacity of Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT)

$48.7 million to HomeBASE and other rapid rehousing programs

$12.3 million to provide tenants and landlords with access to legal representation and services prior to and during evictions, plus community mediation to help tenants and landlords resolve cases

$6.5 million for Housing Consumer Education Centers (HCECs), the “front door” for those facing a housing emergency

$3.8 million for the Tenancy Preservation Program, to provide case management support and to act as a neutral party

New funding will expand capacity at the nine regional HCECs to provide housing counseling and coordinate with community mediators, legal services, and caseworkers. Income-eligible tenants and landlords can also access legal representation and related services as they navigate evictions.

New investments will also expand the capacity and maximum benefit of the RAFT program from $4,000 to $10,000 per household, with a goal of helping more families stabilize their housing for six months, or until the end of June if there are school-aged children in the household. The Administration is also updating the RAFT program to improve turnaround time on applications, while maintaining program integrity:

Streamlining the application process for RAFT and Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance programs for low to moderate-income households

Verifying applicant eligibility with data collected through MassHealth and the Departments of Transitional Assistance, Unemployment Assistance, and Revenue

Referring applicants to MassHIRE Career Centers

Allowing landlords with under 20 units to apply directly for RAFT and ERMA, with consent from tenants

