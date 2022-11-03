Stockbridge has been listed as one of the 50 Most Wonderful Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. by Trips To Discover.

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) — The town of Stockbridge has been chosen as one of the 50 Most Wonderful Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.; a list created by Trips to Discover. Known for the 18th and 19th-century buildings that line Main Street, Stockbridge is home to the Norman Rockwell Museum, which houses 998 original paintings and drawings.

A lot of Rockwell’s art revolved around the town of Stockbridge. In fact, one of his most known pieces is a painting that captures the Christmas scene on Main Street in 1967.

Travelers can visit the historic Red Lion Inn, originally established as a tavern in 1773. For those looking for outdoor winter adventures, there are several hiking trails in the surrounding area and also places to cross-country ski.