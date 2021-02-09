Staying safe while snowmobiling

PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A woman was killed in a snowmobile accident in Plainfield Saturday night. Now, one local organization is encouraging people to make sure that they are taking all safety precautions when using a snowmobile.

The Snowmobile Association of Massachusetts is a non-profit that develops and maintains the snowmobile trail system in the state from Worcester County to the Berkshires.

To ride in Massachusetts, you must have a registered snowmobile in the state, and obtain a Trail Pass from a local snowmobile club, driving on streets and highways is prohibited.

“Learn the safety aspects of how to operate a snowmobile how to operate it safely, how to use it on the trail responsibly. You do have to stay on the trails. We don’t want them straying onto other people’s property,” said Jeff Miller, President of the Snowmobile Association of Massachusetts.



Massachusetts Environmental Police can issue you a ticket for trespassing while snowmobiling.