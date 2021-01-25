Stay-at-home restrictions lifted in Mass.

LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home order closing down business at 9:30 p.m. was lifted on Monday, but Berkshire County restaurant owners hope increasing capacity will soon follow.

“It’s definitely a good thing, more so for the consumer, to know there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said owner of The Roasted Garlic Michael Saldato.

Saldato owns restaurants on both side of the Massachusetts and New York border. He said despite today’s announcement restrictions are still tight.

“Having a restaurant in a neighboring state, it was little bit more lenient New York,” Saldato said.

His Massachusetts restaurants are still limited to 25 percent capacity, but they can now stay open later. In New York, they’re forced to close at 10 p.m., but they have a 50 percent capacity.

“There was definitely a difference being at 25 percent here in Mass. as opposed to being 50 percent in New York.”

New York’s positivity rate is slightly lower than Massachusetts. Berkshire County, where both Saldato and Molly and David Joseph’s restaurants are located, has the second lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state.

“Often times certain mandates happen that are really directed towards a denser population like Boston. We feel much more akin to New York State a lot of times,” David said.

Customers are continuing to eat on the patio at the David’s restaurant “Frankie’s” due to the limited capacity.

“We’ve been getting by with doing a lot of take-out, but the loss of the in-door dining is significant,” Molly said.

Despite the ease in restrictions, Baker is still urging people to keep up their defenses.