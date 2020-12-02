State: Resident, staff members of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A veteran resident and several staff members of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have tested positive for COVID-19, state officials announced Tuesday.

According to the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the veteran resident who tested positive resides at Holyoke Medical Center and three staff members who also tested positive provide non-direct care and do not interact directly with residents at the Soldiers’ Home.

The resident had previously tested negative and is currently isolated and being treated at the medical center.

On November 25, the Soldiers’ Home learned that another non-direct care staff, who does not interact directly with residents, also tested positive for COVID-19 following surveillance testing.

All veterans, families, and staff have been notified about the new cases, the state said.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has been hit hard by the virus outbreak, resulting in 76 veteran deaths since March. Below is the current status of all residents as of December 1:

1 veteran resident is positive and not clinically recovered – this veteran resides in a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center and has not been at the Home since April 18 veteran residents are negative 38 veteran residents have a pending test 72 veteran residents have been determined clinically recovered 0 veteran residents have refused testing

Locations: 103 veteran residents are onsite 26 veteran residents are offsite



22 veterans are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

4 veterans are receiving acute care offsite

Since March 1, there have been 76 veteran deaths of veterans who tested positive

From the most recent round of staff surveillance testing 4 tested positive All others who previously tested positive are clinically recovered



Visitations at the Holyoke facility have been suspended since November 20, 2020 and strict PPE protocols have been put in place, the state said.