Springfield Police crack down on illegal dirt bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are continuing to crack down on illegal dirt bike riders in the city.

Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood has said there is zero tolerance for these offenders who illegally ride dirt bikes on city streets, and on Wednesday, the department used dirt bikes to fight dirt bikes.

Police held an operation involving undercover officers using dirt bikes, where they arrested 18 year-old Christian Rivera on several charges, including reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Police also seized two dirt bikes and one moped.

There are many different rules of the road when it comes to street bikes. Since a motorcycle has a wide range of speeds, it is allowed on highways and secondary roads. Mopeds, however, are another story.

Mopeds should only be used for short distances, since their maximum speed cannot exceed 25 miles per hour. Because of their limited speed, they are not allowed on highways. You do need a driver’s license to operate one, however.

As for dirt bikes, they are considered “off-highway vehicles,” and not allowed on city streets or highways.