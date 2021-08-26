Springfield city workers to receive pandemic hazard pay

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The city of Springfield is rewarding city employees with merit pay for their work during the pandemic.

But, there is some controversy behind the issue. Merit pay has already been awarded to all union and non-union employees, which includes Parks, DPW, Police, and garage foreman. Three Springfield city councilors are urging the mayor to distribute merit pay to the other city union workers sooner.

“Give those individuals who have been on the front lines and doing everything they can do to make sure Springfield continues to function,” said Justin Hurst, a Springfield City Councilor. “They just do. They all should receive merit pay and we should get it to them as swiftly as possible.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno responded to the councilors in a letter Tuesday saying police officers, firefighters, and DPW workers will be the next employees to receive their merit pay.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire