Springfield city workers to receive pandemic hazard pay

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The city of Springfield is rewarding city employees with merit pay for their work during the pandemic.

But, there is some controversy behind the issue. Merit pay has already been awarded to all union and non-union employees, which includes Parks, DPW, Police, and garage foreman. Three Springfield city councilors are urging the mayor to distribute merit pay to the other city union workers sooner.

“Give those individuals who have been on the front lines and doing everything they can do to make sure Springfield continues to function,” said Justin Hurst, a Springfield City Councilor. “They just do. They all should receive merit pay and we should get it to them as swiftly as possible.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno responded to the councilors in a letter Tuesday saying police officers, firefighters, and DPW workers will be the next employees to receive their merit pay.