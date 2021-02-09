Special Committee on Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 outbreak to hold hearing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Special Committee on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 Outbreak held public hearing Tuesday.

State officials and Holyoke Soldiers Home Board of Trustees members answered questions from legislators, led by Co-Chairs Representative Linda Dean Campbell and Senator Walter F. Timilty. This is the sixth hearing in a series of hearings intended to inform the committee in preparation for its report on possible changes to regulations for the facility, as a result of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the home.

Among the topics discussed were qualifications to serve on the board of trustees, if the superintendent should be required to be a licensed nursing home administrator, possible trustee term limits, creating a clearer chain of command, and standardized policy for both state-run soldiers’ homes.

Participants addressed the need for a long term strategic plan for both the Chelsea and Holyoke facilities that would include addressing the needs of future veterans. One idea would be to create satellite clinics associated with the Soldiers’ Homes, especially in more rural areas, so veterans who choose not to live at a facility don’t have to travel to Holyoke, Chelsea or the VA hospital in Leeds for services.