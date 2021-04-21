Some marijuana strains more potent, consumption options expand

(WWLP) — The cannabis industry has come a long way since adult-use sales began across Massachusetts in 2018. Some marijuana strains are much more potent than they were in the past.

Plus, more products are available, from electronic smoking devices to THC-infused seltzers. People in the industry say there is something for everyone now.

Evan Dansereau of Boston Bud Factory said, “There are lighter versions like 50mg would be great for anybody who’s a little bit worried about higher dosing, so I just think they are taking a very great approach towards it.”

Adult use sales are only available for those 21 years and older.