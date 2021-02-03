Some hopeful trends in Massachusetts COVID-19 statistics

BOSTON (WWLP) — COVID-19 statistics are trending in the right direction over the last month in Massachusetts.

Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported a positive test rate of 3.44%, representing a major decline since last month. The positivity rate has actually decreased every day so far this year, as we started January 1 with an 8.7% positive test rate.

Also, Wednesday marked the first day since November that officials counted a daily case increase below 2,000. The worst day for new infections was January 8, when more than 6,000 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday’s report also attributed 45 new deaths statewide to COVID-19. That leaves the seven-day average for daily deaths at 42.1. One month ago, the figure was more than 70.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says more than 67,000 people are actively sick with COVID-19. That number is more than 4,000 fewer than the day before.